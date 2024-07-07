Heavy rain to continue in Kerala till July 9; yellow alert in 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: With monsoon intensifying across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Squally weather, with a wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, reaching up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast on Sunday, the IMD alert added. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has also issued a warning for high waves along the state's coast till 11.30 pm on Sunday.



As per the latest forecast, heavy rain is expected in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till July 9. The met department also forecast rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of Kerala till July 12.



In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 10.

Monsoon deficit bridged

At the same time, heavy rainfall across large parts of the country has compensated for the June deficit, bringing the overall monsoon precipitation into the surplus category, IMD said.



More spells of heavy to very heavy rain are likely over northwest India and the western parts of the peninsular India during the next two-three days and over the northeast during the next five days, the met department said.

In June, the country logged a rainfall deficit of 11 per cent, with northwest India recording a shortfall of 33 per cent. Heavy rain in the first week of July compensated for the shortfall but caused flooding in many northeastern states.

Since the four-month monsoon season began on June 1, the country has received 214.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 213.3 mm, according to IMD data.

The IMD data showed that 23 per cent of the sub-divisional area of the country experienced excess to large excess rainfall, 67 percent received normal rainfall, and only 10 per cent experienced deficient rainfall.

IMD data shows that in 20 out of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal (less than 92 per cent of the long-period average), July rainfall was normal (94-106 per cent of low-pressure area) or above normal.

(With PTI inputs)