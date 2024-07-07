Toddler found drowned in well in Thrissur

Thrissur: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found drowned in a well at Nellikunnu here on Saturday.

The deceased, Amaya, is the daughter of Mullakkal Suresh Babu and Jisha.

Amaya went missing on Saturday night and during a subsequent search, Jisha found her dead in the well around 11.15 pm. The mother then alerted the neighbours who informed the Erumapetty police.

The body was recovered from the well by the Kunnamkulam fire force. The Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital authorities pronounced her brought dead.

The child's parents and grandmother were present at home during the incident.