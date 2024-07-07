Hema Commission report release: Kerala govt to take legal steps to safeguard individual privacy

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala State Information Commission (SIC) has ordered the release of the Justice Hema Commission report on Saturday, the Cultural Affairs department secretary would shortly begin the legal procedures to protect the identities of individuals mentioned in the record, Manorama News reported.

The commission report, compiled by a panel headed by Justice K Hema, studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. SIC Commissioner A Abdul Hakkim on Saturday directed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) to reasonably disseminate the information while ensuring that it does not compromise the privacy of individuals.

"While providing attested copies of the Justice K Hema Committee report, the SPIO should ensure that the materials do not lead to the identification of individuals referenced in the said report or compromise their privacy," the order stated.

The Information Commissioner, in his order, however, asked the SPIO not to disclose the details of paragraph 96 contained on page 49 and paragraphs 165 to 196 from pages 81 to 100. It also asked the SPIO to file a compliance report by July 26.

Justice Hema Committee

The committee was formed after the 2017 actress assault case, involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. Even though the report was filed in 2019, the Kerala government is yet to release the details as it was suspected to contain sensitive information.

The actor assault case

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the survivor.

There are 10 accused in the case, in which Dileep, the eighth accused, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail. The case is pending.

Will study order and release accordingly: Saji Cheriyan

Minister for culture, youth affairs and fisheries Saji Cheriyan on Saturday said the state government would study the SIC order and release the Hema Commission report accordingly.

"The committee report has not mentioned any particular name and only refers to certain doubts and circumstances. We cannot register any case based on existing laws. If anyone feels aggrieved by the committee report, they can approach the court and move legally," the minister said.

He added that there were many major issues discussed in the report. "Similarly there are many other reports also which deal with the issues prevailing in the film industry. The government has considered all these and has decided to organise a two-day conclave after the monsoon to discuss such matters," he added.