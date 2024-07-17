Mumbai couple files case as 4 diamond-studded gold rings go missing from Taj Bekal

Kasaragod: A young business couple from Mumbai, holidaying in Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, has reported the theft of four diamond-studded gold rings at Bekal police station. The rings are valued at Rs 7 lakh, according to the complaint lodged by Nikhil Prashanth Shah of Dadar in Mumbai.



Based on the complaint, Bekal police have registered an FIR against four unnamed staffers for theft under Section 306 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the section, a clerk or servant committing theft shall be punished for up to seven years in prison and shall also be liable to a fine.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Shah (35) said they checked into Taj Bekal on Sunday, July 14. Around evening, the resort shifted them to another room. But his wife forgot to take the rings she left in the washroom. When she remembered about the rings and returned to the old room, the jewellery was missing. "We thought of immediately filing a police complaint, but the hotel asked us for time to conduct an internal inquiry," said Shah. After two days, Taj could not find the ring or the culprits and Nikhil approached Bekal Police Station on Wednesday, July 16.

Bekal Sub-Inspector Sreejesh K, who did a preliminary inquiry, said the Shah's wife was wearing the four rings when they checked in. "But now they are missing. We will be questioning the four housekeeping staff who accessed the room after they were shifted to another room," he said.

Taj Bekal General Manager Dinesh Verma said he would provide an update on the "development" later in the evening. This report will be updated once he shares his version of the events.