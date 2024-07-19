Malayalam
Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2024 06:20 PM IST Updated: July 19, 2024 06:36 PM IST
Topic | Wayanad

Due to heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Wayanad district on Saturday. The holiday will be applicable to professional colleges as well, said the district collector in a press note.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur Kozhikode and Wayanad. These districts are expected to receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rainfall on Friday.

Till 7 pm, isolated areas in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall with gusty wind speeds reaching upto 50 km/hr. In its morning update, the IMD had forecast no rain for the southern districts. However, as per the latest update, one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are likely to receive light rainfall and wind gusting upto 40 km/hr.

