Fire Force officials rescue children stranded in Chittoor river in Palakkad

Palakkad: Two children who were stranded in the middle of the Chittoor river here were rescued in a joint operation carried out by the Fire Force and police on Saturday. A rope and a ladder were taken to the river to rescue the two boys. Officials confirmed that both children did not suffer any injuries.



According to reports, the duo ventured into the river for bathing and fishing along with another friend. One of the three friends managed to swim back to safety. It is learnt that the two children got stuck when the water level rose suddenly in the river. The boy who escaped from the river approached the natives seeking help to save his friends. Following this, natives, police and fire force rushed to the scene and launched the rescue operation.

Initially, the fire force team tried to rescue the children by using a rope. But they were not confident enough to navigate the treacherous current and take the children to the bank by holding the rope. Later, they decided to use their ladder for the mission. A few officials held the ladder tightly as setting a safe path for the children to reach the river bank. At first, three officials reached near the children and helped them to step into the river.

The children were rescued from the river through a ladder. Photo: screengrab/ Manorama News

The fire force officials told Manorama News that the determination of the children played a crucial role in the rescue.

“ We had asked them to stay in the same spot. They followed our commands carefully,” said a fire force official.

Apart from police and fire force, some natives also joined the rescue operation. Manorama News reported that the accident took place near the spot where four Karnataka natives were trapped on Tuesday.