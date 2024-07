Idukki: A man died inside a running car that caught fire near the 66th Mile in Kumily Monday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known. The Hyundai Eon car was gutted in the fire.



Fire & Rescue personnel reached the spot to put out the fire. According to reports the car caught fire after a collision with a two-wheeler.

Passengers of a bus and other vehicles on the route managed to pull out the passenger by breaking the window of the car, but the person could not be saved.