Jaundice hits Malappuram again; 102 affected, school closed

Malappuram: In the wake of at least 102 people in Pulikkal panchayat being diagnosed with jaundice, health workers have initiated extensive preventive measures. So far, out of the 102 people, 59 are students from Aroor AMUP School. The school will remain closed until July 29.

The source of the outbreak is yet to be identified.

Health authorities have divided the most affected areas into 20 clusters. A coordinated effort involving health workers, Kudumbashree members, ASHA workers, PTA members, and teachers is underway to manage the situation.

Each squad, comprising 60 members, is responsible for chlorinating water sources and raising public awareness about the disease.

Aroor ward member and vice president of Pulikkal panchayat, V Baby Rajani, emphasised the community's commitment to tackling the outbreak. "We are trying our level best to tackle the disease," she stated, acknowledging that the main challenge has been identifying the source of the outbreak.

The preventive squads are expected to complete the tasks in a few days. Following this, a camp will be organised at Aroor school to further educate the public about jaundice and preventive measures. Rajani expressed optimism that these efforts will help control the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.