Malayali lorry driver stabbed to death in Tamil Nadu; police suspects robbery attempt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2024 02:38 PM IST
Representational image: Canva

Tamil Nadu: A Malayali lorry driver returning from Bengaluru was stabbed to death on Sunday in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The deceased, Alias, was a resident of Nedumbassery, Ernakulam.

According to the Krishnagiri police, Alias had travelled to Bengaluru the previous week with household goods in his lorry. The murder occurred during his return journey. Authorities suspect the attack happened during an attempted robbery.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem. The police have intensified the probe into the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA