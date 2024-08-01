Vilangad landslide: Kozhikode man dies while rescuing trapped people

Kozhikode: The body of a man who went missing during rescue efforts in the landslide-hit Vilanagad here was recovered from Manjacheeli, near Adichippara, on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Mathew Kulanthinkal (Mathai, 58), was a former teacher at the Kumbalachola LP School here.

A few hours after Vilangad was struck by the landslide on Tuesday, Mathew and neighbour Neduthariyil Sinse joined the mission to rescue the people trapped under the debris. But, a second landslide happened, forcing Mathew and Sinse to run in different directions.

Though Mathew found shelter in a nearby shop, water, stones, and mud inundated the building. Despite Sinse's attempts to rescue Mathew by extending a rope, Mathew and the building swept away within seconds.

Mathew's under-construction house was also destroyed in the natural calamity. He is survived by his wife, Daisy Karippal, and their children, Jiji, Jiyo, Jino, Biji and Bibi. The funeral will be held at Vilangad St George Church crematorium after the autopsy.