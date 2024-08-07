Ankola landslide: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to Arjun's wife

Kozhikode: The Vengeri Cooperative Bank has offered a job to Krishna Priya, the wife of truck driver Arjun, who went missing in a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. The bank informed the family that Krishna Priya would be appointed as a junior clerk on a temporary basis, with the possibility of permanent employment based on government regulations.

Meanwhile, the search for Arjun has been suspended for over a week despite a Karnataka High Court order to resume it. The Karnataka government has cited adverse weather conditions.

The Kerala government, however, has pledged full support to the family. The Chief Minister provided a written assurance of assistance to a petition submitted by the family during a visit to Arjun's house on August 4. The District Collector visited Arjun's house with the Chief Minister's response.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. The search operation was suspended due to inclement weather. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated in the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.