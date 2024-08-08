Wayanad landslide: District Collector takes over more land for burial, Govt ratifies move

The state government has ratified the action of Wayanad District Collector who took over additional parcel of land for the disposal of unclaimed dead bodies and body parts following the landslide occurred in Wayanad.

The District Collector, Wayanad has taken over the possession of 0.1012 Ha of land in Vellarimala Village in Vythiri Taluk in Wayanad District for the disposal of unclaimed dead bodies and body parts considering the urgency and extraordinary circumstances by exercising the powers under section 34(g) of the Disaster management Act, 2005.

The District Disaster Management Authority & District Collector, Wayanad were directed to make immediate necessary arrangements for the burial of the dead bodies in 0.2611 Ha of land identified and the same was taken in possession by the District Collector.

Earlier Harrisons Malayalam Limited had agreed to transfer 0.2611 hectares of land in Vellarmala Village, Vythiri Taluk without any compensation whatsoever, to District Collector Wayanad for using it as a burial ground for the disaster affected victims.

The Government then directed the Collector to make immediate necessary arrangements for the burial of the dead bodies in the land parcels identified, by invoking relevant section of Disaster Management Act, 2005, after taking possession of the parcel of land previously owned by HML. Meppadi Grama Panchayat including Kottapadi Village, Vellarmala Village, and Thrikaipetta Village of Vythiri Taluk of Wayanad district are notified as disaster affected.