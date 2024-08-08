Wayanad landslide: Govt task force to fast-track insurance claims, loans & exchange of soiled notes

The task force constituted by the state government to fast-track insurance claims in landslide-hit Wayanad will provide instructions to the bank branches functioning in and around the affected area regarding permission for exchange of soiled notes.

The government has issued a set of directions in this regard. The team will also monitor waiver and restructuring of loans and disbursal of consumer credit loans to the survivors for consumer purposes – such as for refurbishing their houses, education loans and micro-finance facilities.

The task force will be primarily monitoring the timely settlement of various types of insurances including banking instruments, life, auto, house insurances etc. Task force will be working under the guidance of DCC (District Consultative committee).

The task force includes Deputy Collector ( Revenue Recovery), Wayanad (Chairman), General Manager District Industries Centre, Wayanad (Member), Deputy Director, Statistics and Economics Department, Wayanad, (Member) and Lead District Manager, Wayanad (Convenor).

The primary responsibility of the task force will be to collect the data regarding insurance claims from DDMA ( District disaster management authority)/affected parties and ensure that such claims are processed in time by the insurers. It will also supervise the process of submission of claims in cases where the affected parties find difficulties in submission.

The task force will work as a single point of contact for the insurance agencies/banks for matters related to insurance claims and will develop a mechanism to get daily/weekly claim settlement reports from various insurers and submit them to DDMA and the State Nodal officer i.e. Executive Director, Kudumbashree.

They will also monitor that affected persons/nominees of deceased should be given access to the account/deposit including credit card in affected person’s names.