Wayanad landslides: Thrissur ambulance drivers transported bodies of Odisha doctors to Puri

Ambulance drivers from Thrissur had transported the bodies of two doctors from Odisha, who died in the Wayanad landslide. Alvin Kottappadi, Sreehari Thazhisseri, and Ranjith Puthusseri were the drivers who completed this arduous mission to Puri, covering nearly 2,000 km.

Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinnara from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and his wife Priyadarshini Paul, who was a nurse at Bhubaneswar Hi-Tech Hospital, had come to celebrate their honeymoon in Wayanad with their friends Dr Swadhin Panda and his wife Sreekrithi Mohapatra. While Priyadarshini and Sreekrithi miraculously survived, Swadhin and Bishnu died. Sreekrithi is still undergoing treatment. The state government arranged for the transportation of the bodies back to their hometowns.

The Wayanad Collector covered the diesel expenses on behalf of the state government, while the Odisha government covered the diesel expenses for their return journey. The Poora Premi Sangham in Thrissur offered financial support to the drivers. The Thrissur trio said the mission to transport the bodies was challenging.

On Wednesday, Alvin, Sreehari and Ranjith, alongside other ambulance drivers from Thrissur, were given a public reception for their involvement in the rescue operations in Wayanad. The reception organised by Aswini Hospital was arranged for the drivers of ten ambulances that went from Thrissur for the mission.

Ambulance driver Sushil P S said their time in Wayanad was emotionally tough because they had to handle the bodies of many victims, including children. He said witnessing the trauma of families when they recognised their dear ones among the dead caused much pain. Ten mobile freezers from Thrissur were also deployed for the service in Wayanad.