Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Gang leader hacked to death in TVM three days after release from jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 10, 2024 07:31 AM IST Updated: August 10, 2024 08:00 AM IST
Vettukathi Joy. Photo: Manorama Omlie
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A gangster was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Friday night. The victim, identified as Vettukathi Joy, a resident of Vattapara Kuttyani, succumbed to his injuries after lying in a pool of blood on the road for three hours before being taken to the hospital in a police jeep.

The brutal attack occurred around 9 pm at Powdikonam Society Junction. The assailants approached Joy in a car and attacked him. He sustained severe injuries on both legs. Joy, who was arrested under Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was released from jail only three days back. He was a resident of Vishnu Nagar in Powdikonam.

Despite being rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, Joy succumbed to severe injuries passing away at 2 am. The attackers remain at large, and the police suspect gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE