Kasaragod woman held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from retired doctor by staging wedding

Kozhikode: A woman from Neeleswaram in Kasaragod was arrested on Saturday for defrauding a retired doctor by staging a wedding. The Nadakkave Police in Kozhikode is after three others after capturing Irshana, 34.

According to the police, the wedding drama and extortion occurred in Kozhikode in February. The doctor, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was defrauded of Rs 5 lakh and two sovereigns of gold. The gang left him stranded at a mosque after taking his mobile phone and tab.

The complainant, who is a divorcee, had been working in a private hospital in Karnataka after retirement when the gang approached him with the wedding proposal from Irshana. They introduced a man as Irshana's brother and conducted a nikkah in his presence.

According to the police, the gang demanded Rs 5 lakh to arrange a house for the couple. Once the amount was credited, they took him to a mosque for Friday namaz at a mosque in Nadakkavu and fled. On the way, they took his gadgets from the car.

Irshana was presented before the Judicial First Class Court 4 and remanded for 14 days. Nadakkave Inspector N Prajeesh said they suspect the gang might have committed similar crimes elsewhere. The probe team comprised Inspector Raghu Prasad and senior police officers Nikhil, Srikanth and AV Reshmi.