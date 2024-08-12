Attingal man held for abusing minor girl for 4 years, his wife in custody for facilitating crime

Thiruvananthapuram: A man from Attingal was arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl for four years while his wife has also been taken into custody for aiding the crime.

The accused are Sarath, 28, a native of Elamba and his wife Nanda, 24, from Mudakkal. The Attingal Police said the girl has been sexually abused since 2021. The incident came to light following counselling given to the girl at her school. A teacher had alerted the school counsellor on finding the girl aloof.

The police have learnt that Sarath forced Nanda to invite the girl to their house. Sarath pressurised Nanda into letting him abuse the girl after accusing her of having an extra-marital affair. The duo was arrested by a police team led by the Station House Officer G Gopakumar.