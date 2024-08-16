Idukki: A two-month-old baby girl who went missing with her grandmother was found dead at Udumbanchola here on Friday. The deceased is the daughter of Puthanpurakkal Chinchu and Salomon. Jancy, grandmother of the child was found unconscious near the child. She is in critical condition at a private hospital in Kothamangalam, say reports.



Jancy and the child went missing from their house in the wee hours of Friday. Following this, the neighbours launched a search and found them near the canal. Though the child was rushed to the nearby Government Taluk Hospital at Nedumkandam, doctors declared her dead.

Police will initiate a detailed probe and record the grandmother's statement. It is learnt that the grandmother is suffering from some mental health issues. The cause of the child's death will be confirmed after the autopsy.