VD Satheesan accuses CM of protecting people behind controversial Kafir post

Kochi: The police report revealing DYFI leader's involvement in the controversial Kafir post related to Vadakkara Lok Sabha polls has triggered a political row in the state. On Friday, Opposition leader VD Satheesan raised a sharp criticism against Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan and accused him of protecting those who were behind the social media post.

The issue in question pertains to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" (non-believer).

Terming it a hate campaign akin to a terror act which was aimed at dividing people along religious lines for political gains, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan questioned why no case had been registered till date against those who spread the controversial post on social media.

Satheesan also questioned how the CM, who holds charge of the Home Department, can feign ignorance about the affidavit filed by the police in the Kerala High Court reportedly stating that the post in question was circulated on some CPM online pages and WhatsApp groups.

"Where is the Kerala CM? Is he not aware of what is going on? The CM who also holds charge of the Home Department is claiming ignorance about the police affidavit in the High Court. The officer who filed it has been transferred," said Satheesan.

"Kerala police knows who created the post, from where it started and who all shared it. It was also done through CPM handles. CPM leaders, workers and DYFI activists shared it. It is a huge conspiracy involving top leaders of the party and their families," the opposition leader contended while speaking to reporters at Aluva here.

He said that such acts were an embarrassment for the state and a stain on its secular nature. Terming it as a criminal activity, he questioned why no case was registered till now against those who circulated the post.

"This government lodges a case against anyone who criticises them or their actions and decisions. But, no case has been lodged against those who tried to divide the state on religious lines by sharing the post.

"The CM should answer why no case has been lodged for trying to divide people. The CM is protecting those involved in it. He is the one coming to the aid of the criminals. He is openly protecting them," Satheesan alleged.

He said that the opposition will legally deal with the issue and will take every legal recourse available to them.

"We will fight it legally. We will go all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary," he said.

Shailaja, who lost to UDF's Shafi Parambil in the LS polls in Vadakara, had recently said that she has not seen the police report, but does not believe any Left party worker or member was behind it as the campaign was aimed at hurting their front in the elections.

On the other hand, the Congress and UDF have been claiming right from the start that it was a campaign to create communal divide among the people of Vadakara just ahead of the polls merely to get votes. They had denied any involvement with the creation or spreading of the controversial post.

(With PTI inputs)