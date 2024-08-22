Woman dies of cholera in Wayanad, 3 tribal settlements declared containment zones

Kalpetta: Following the death of a woman due to cholera in the Kundanamkunnu tribal settlement in Noolpuzha panchayat, District Collector Meghasree DR declared containment zones in a 500-meter radius around various tribal settlements in the region, effective from Thursday.



The containment zones include the Kundanamkunnu, Thiruvannur, and Nalu Cent tribal settlements, where the spread of the disease is suspected. Police have taken control of the zones, blocking entry with barricades. The restrictions, imposed under Section 34(M) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will remain in effect until further notice.

Bijila, 34, who was admitted to the hospital with cholera symptoms, died on Wednesday. Of the nine others from the settlement admitted with similar symptoms, one person has tested positive.

Bijila was admitted to a government hospital on August 18 and died the same day. The health department collected samples of body fluids from Bijila and the nine other admitted relatives. The results for eight individuals are still pending, according to a communiqué from the district administration. Following the results, 71 individuals who attended Bijila's last rites have been placed under observation.

The District Collector has also instructed the local administrative bodies to take appropriate remedial measures as directed by the District Medical Officer, the release stated.