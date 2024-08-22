Kalady varsity panel clears fake certificate accused Vidya to continue PhD studies

Thrissur: A report filed by the internal inquiry committee of Kalady University has cleared former SFI leader K Vidya, accused in a fake certificate case, to continue pursuing her PhD studies. The report stated there was no reason to bar Vidya from continuing her research. The next academic council meeting will take a call on letting Vidya continue her PhD. As per reports, the decision will be in Vidya's favour.

Vidya was apprehended in a case where she produced a fake experience certificate from Ernakulam Maharaja's College to acquire the post of guest lecturer at Attapadi Government College. When the arrest happened, she was a PhD student at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady. There were accusations at the time that Vidya was given admission to the varsity without following the reservation criteria. Hence, the university appointed an internal inquiry committee headed by Syndicate member and Ottapalam MLA K Premkumar to probe the incident.

The Syndicate sub-committee found no connection between Vidya's fake certificate case and her PhD studies. The panel also found no basis in the allegation that her admission was not in compliance with the reservation rule.