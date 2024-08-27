Heavy rain lashes Kozhikode's Vilangad a month after landslide; several families shifted to relief camps

Kozhikode: Heavy rain battered Kozhikode's Vilangad on Monday forcing several families to leave their houses at midnight. A bridge in the town was submerged following the flash floods in the river. People residing on the riverbanks were shifted to relief camps. Manorama News reported that around 20 families in Manassery region were shifted to relief camps opened at Manjakkunnu and Vilangad parish halls.



According to reports, huge rocks and trees blocked the flow of the river following the flash floods triggered by the incessant rainfall. Vilangad town and a bridge were flooded by 3 am on Tuesday. Vilangad panchayat president Salma Vattakkunnel told Manorama News that the water level in the river receded and people started to leave the relief camps by Tuesday morning. She confirmed that no damages or casualties were reported in the region. She added that the bridge would be opened for traffic after some inspections.

It was on July 30, Vilanagad witnessed a massive landslide. Over 14 houses were swept away and 112 houses and 4 shops were damaged.