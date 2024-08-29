Mukesh not film policy committee member, says Saji Cherian

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian on Thursday said that actor-politician Mukesh, who was charged with sexual assault, was not part of the state government's film policy committee. The minister added that the 10-member panel, including Mukesh, was designated only to form a primary structure of the committee.



Cherian added that he don’t want to comment on Mukesh’s resignation. “Media should point out the wrongdoing in society. But the current situation is that anyone can say anything. You should also think how will that affect the society,” the minister said. However, Cherian had previously informed the assembly that the government had formed a film policy committee, including Mukesh as one of its members. Considering the mounting protests demanding Mukesh's resignation as the Kollam MLA, the CPM will also likely ask the government to remove him from the committee if he is part of it.

Maradu police in Ernakulam booked Mukesh under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of women), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 454 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint by a woman actor in Kochi.