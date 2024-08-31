POCSO accused who stabbed bus conductor to death in broad daylight nabbed from Aluva

Kochi: The Kalamssery Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly murdering a bus conductor in broad daylight at HMT Junction near Kalamassery.

Minoob B, a native of Glass factory Nagar in Kalamassery, was taken into custody from Muttom near Aluva in the evening while on the run after committing the crime. Police sources said procedures for recording his arrest were ongoing. Earlier in the day, he stabbed Aneesh Peter, a private bus conductor, when the bus reached HMT Junction from Kalamassery bus stand.

Police sources said he had some personal grudge against Aneesh. Minoob waited at the bus station, and when the bus reached there, he stabbed Aneesh, who was helping the passengers deboard. Aneesh suffered an injury to the chest and succumbed on the spot.

His body was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

Minoob is a history-sheeter accused in several cases, including a POCSO case registered at Eloor. He was booked by the Kalamassery police also in another case earlier.