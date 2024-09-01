Congress asks Pinarayi to quit as ruling MLA Anvar drops bombs damaging CMO, police force

Kochi: The opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the severe allegations raised by P V Anvar MLA, who belongs to the ruling party, against the CM's office and a senior police officer.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Sunday demanded a CBI investigation into the allegations raised by the CPM-backed Nilambur MLA against M R Ajithkumar, the ADGP in charge of the state's law and order. Anvar has accused Ajithkumar of commissioning a murder and facilitating smuggling. The ruling MLA also slammed chief minister's political secretary P Sasi, saying the senior CPM leader has failed to address the rot in the system.

"The ruling front MLA, a loyalist of the chief minister, has raised severe allegations. With this, the opposition's allegation that a manipulators' gang is controlling the Kerala police has been proven right," Satheesan told reporters in Aluva on the sidelines of a party event.

PV Anvar. Photo: Manorama

Satheesan also highlighted Anvar's allegation that the ADGP was helping BJP. "During the Lok Sabha elections, the then LDF convener E P Jayarajan was accused of having links with BJP. The chief minister defended Jayarajan's meeting with Prakash Javadekar, saying he had also met the BJP national leader. Shouldn't the CM also be ousted if Jayarajan was expelled for meeting the BJP leader? It has become clear that not only Jayarajan and the CM but also the ADGP, who is part of the manipulators' gang in CMO, has links with the BJP," he said. Jayarajan was removed from the post of LDF convener on Friday.

Satheesan said Anvar has also repeated the opposition's allegation that the Kerala police created troubles during the Thrissur Pooram to turn people's sentiments in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.

MR Ajith Kumar.

"The phone call between the Pathanamthitta SP and Anvar is shocking. ADGP's relatives have been making money and the CMO has been facilitating their dirty jobs. One police superintendent badmouths his fellow SPs and the ADGP. The ADGP accepted Rs 2 crore as a bribe from an online media editor who was accused of leaking police's wireless messages. It's not the opposition but an MLA who is loyal to the CM, is saying all these. This shows the chief minister doesn't have any right to remain in office even for a moment," Satheesan said.

He said all the officers involved in the allegations should be suspended immediately and the CM's political secretary should be expelled. "It would be better for the CM to quit," Satheesan said.