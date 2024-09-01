WCC brought Malayalam cinema's historic turning point with Hema Committee report: Jeo Baby

Ernakulam: Prominent filmmaker Jeo Baby on Sunday said that the Hema Committee report was a significant turning point in the Malayalam cinema industry, which was brought into reality by the Women Collective in Cinema (WCC). He added that the group's efforts would be marked in history.



Responding to the recent #MeToo allegations in the Malayalam film field, which surfaced after the report's public release, Jeo Baby said that survivors' statements should be treated with utmost importance. "It is an important report. We all have been thinking about it for a long time as it has faced a lot of delay in release. But now the 'delay' has no relevance. What is significant right now is to treat it with the importance it deserves," he said.

Jeo Baby said that he wished to stand with the survivors. "Those who faced the allegations are also eligible to raise their concerns through our system of law and order. But, the allegations raised by the survivors can't be denounced," he added.