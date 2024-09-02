Spotlight on alleged police-gold smuggling nexus at Kozhikode airport after Anvar's revelations

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar's revelations have once again put the spotlight on the alleged nexus between the police and the gold smuggling mafia at Kozhikode International Airport. He has accused a gang allegedly led by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar of being involved in the smuggling of gold, with the police seizing gold from outside the airport on multiple occasions. Anvar also revealed that the murder of Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna in Malappuram district in April last year, was the result of this group's vendetta.

"Ajith Kumar has a direct connection with the gold smuggling gang. A Dubai-based team aids the police in intercepting gold smuggled through Karippur Airport by providing details like the passenger's ticket number and password. This information helps the police waiting outside to identify and apprehend the smuggler. Even if air customs detect the gold, they do not arrest the smugglers because they can't take a share of it for personal gain. However, the police team reports only a fraction of the smuggled gold as recovered. This operation is orchestrated by Ajith Kumar," Anvar alleged.

Anvar further claimed that Ajith Kumar's Dubai-based smuggling team tracks Keralites bringing gold biscuits from Dubai and targets other gangs involved in gold smuggling. He also stated that this same gang was responsible for the murder of Ridan Basil.

"Ridan knew many secrets about this gang. He had told some police personnel that he intended to reveal them. After he was shot dead, the police fabricated a story, accusing his close friend Shan of the crime. Ridan's wife told me that the police forced her to claim she had an extramarital affair with Shan, which led to Ridan's murder. They also tortured Shan for three-and-a-half days to coerce him into admitting to an affair with Basil's wife," Anvar added.

He mentioned that Basil's family plans to request a reinvestigation of the case in light of these new developments. Anvar stated that he would soon meet with the Chief Minister, presenting a detailed report he has compiled on MR Ajith Kumar and S Sujith Das.