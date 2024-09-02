Malappuram: After raising serious allegations against top police officials, including ADGP Ajith Kumar, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar complained of a death threat from the police department. On Monday, the MLA visited the district collectorate and filed an application seeking a gun licence on account of self-defence. In his application before the district collector, he claimed that top police officials would wreak revenge on him over his revelations against them. He also argued the chances of a conspired attack against him.



When the media personnel asked him about the motive behind seeking a gun licence despite having police security, he said that he would manage it.

The Kerala government on Monday announced a high-level probe into the grave allegations raised by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some top IPS officers, including law and order ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM, a day after the charges triggered sharp reactions among opposition parties. Putting the CPM-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly. The chief minister said that the issues that have arisen will be addressed with the utmost seriousness and without any prejudice, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.

Meanwhile, soon after the CM announced the probe, Anvar held a press conference in Malappuram and raised fresh allegations against the ADGP.

He alleged that the top officer was building an expensive mansion in a sought-after locality in the capital city near Kowdiar Palace. The MLA sought to know his source of money for buying land and building a house in such posh areas.

He also released some more alleged evidence, including records of telephone conversations reportedly throwing light on Kumar's alleged illegal activities. Anvar on Sunday alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes. He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das.