Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sexual assault case: Director Ranjith moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 12:05 PM IST Updated: September 03, 2024 12:40 PM IST
Ranjith. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Popular filmmaker Ranjith has moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the sexual assault case against him. In his plea, he claimed innocence and alleged conspiracy behind the complaint filed by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. He argued that the female actor came up with a complaint, citing an incident that took place 15 years ago.

He alleged that the complainant raised false charges against him for not casting her in his state award-winning movie ' Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha'. He also alleged that some people with vested interests plotted the conspiracy to remove him from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman post. In his plea, he also cited his health issues as well as his clean image in a career spanning 37 years in the film industry.

The Bengali actor accused Ranjith of inappropriately touching her during the discussion of his movie at his Kochi flat in 2009. Following this allegation, Ranjith stepped down as the chairman of Kerala. On August 26, Ernakulam North police slapped sexual assault charges on the director after receiving a complaint from the female actor. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE