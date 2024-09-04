Kochi: A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking a central agency investigation into the allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and others, based on the revelations made by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar. The petition claims that the issues disclosed by Anvar have implications for national security and have also exposed corruption within the police department. The petitioner is George Vattukulam, a social activist from Thrissur.



The petition highlights several key allegations and a phone conversation between former Malappuram SP Sujith Das and PV Anvar, where Das allegedly requested the withdrawal of a case against him. Anvar also accused Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das of being involved in gold smuggling, raised concerns about the construction of Ajith Kumar's luxurious mansion in Thiruvananthapuram, and accused Kumar of illegally tapping phone calls of ministers and other politicians. Further, Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar had connections to the 2023 murder of Ridan Basil, the disappearance of prominent Kozhikode businessman Mami, and that Ajith Kumar was the 'right-hand man' of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi.

Following the surfacing of these allegations, the Chief Minister appointed a five-member investigation team led by the State Police Chief. However, the petition claims that despite the passage of several days, the investigation has made no progress. It accuses the police department of attempting to cover up the issue and failing to take any steps to investigate or act against those involved. In this context, the petitioner urges either a state or central agency to take over the investigation. Alternatively, the petitioner requests that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of the High Court.