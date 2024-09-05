Malayalam
Gang of women thieves, including mother, daughter, held in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2024 05:59 PM IST
The five-member gang that was arrested by the Pantheerankavu Police. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A five-member gang of women, including a mother and daughter, was arrested by the Pantheerankavu Police in Kozhikode on charges of theft.

The gang comprised Kousalya alias Sarasu (46) from Ottupara, Mankada in Malappuram, her daughter Selvi (23), Kaveri (51) from Edelpeedika, Munderipatta in Kannur, Jyoti (36) from Muthuvanathara, Pantheerankavu and Manimekhala (23) from Kalangipalayam, Dharapuram Road, Tiruppur.

According to the police, the gang stole from closed houses and establishments such as metal industries and sawmills. Inspector G Biju Kumar said their modus operandi involved roaming around during the day and stealing at night.

Local people at Pantheerankavu apprehended two of them and alerted the police. The police questioned them and gathered information about the others. A team assigned by A M Siddique, Assistant Commissioner, Feroke division, made the arrests from different places in the district.

The police have urged residents to be vigilant as they suspect similar gangs are operating in the district. Inspector Biju Kumar has urged house and institution owners to alert their nearest police station if they plan to be away for an extended period.

