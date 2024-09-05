Idukki man in custody on suspicion of murdering elder brother

The Peermade Police in Idukki have taken into custody 29-year-old Ajith on suspicion of murdering his elder brother Akhil (31) following an alleged drunken brawl at Plakkathadam. The siblings' mother, Thulasi, and some of their relatives are also in custody in connection with the crime that took place on the night of September 3.

According to the police, Akhil came home drunk while Thulasi and Ajith were watching television. Following an argument between the brothers, Akhil smashed the television and pushed Thulasi. Enraged by this, Ajith hit Akhil on the head with an iron pipe. Meanwhile, Thulasi ran out to inform relatives. When they returned, Akhil was found dead with his hands and legs tied using a watering hose.

According to reports, Thulasi claimed she committed the murder, but Ajith confessed to the crime during interrogation. Neighbours told the police that the brothers engaged in frequent drunken brawls.

Forensic experts and police dog squad examined the crime scene. Akhil's body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kottayam Medical College. The siblings' father, Babu, died in 2018.