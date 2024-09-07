Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Anvar says rant against Sasi was essential as complaint alone would have been binned

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2024 01:17 AM IST
PV Anwar.
PV Anvar. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

After the CPM state secretariat decided to junk P V Anvar's charges, including those against the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, the Nilambur MLA said he would file a fresh complaint.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan debunked the general understanding based on Anvar's recent press conferences that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi was among those named in the rebel MLA's complaints. Anvar admitted that Govindan was right. "The party has heard what I told the public. But my written complaint doesn't mention Sasi. Even the complaint I filed before the CM lacks Sasi's name. It wasn't an oversight," Anvar told media persons on Friday.

"My revelations in the public domain went against the party's system. All I did was my duty as a public worker. The next parliamentary meeting isn't due until before the next assembly meeting. I couldn't wait until then, so I spoke in the public domain. Had I sent the complaint to the chief minister, he would have handed it over to the political secretary, and nothing would have happened. I hope the party workers will forgive me for that," Anvar said.

Meanwhile, Anvar reiterated his distrust of the state police machinery. He had raised severe allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das. The latter was suspended based on Anvar's allegations, which the MLA said validated his mission.

"Two issues I highlighted were gold smuggling and my doubts regarding goonda activities in the police that even lead to murders," Anvar said.

He said he was expecting a visit from Thrissur DIG on Saturday to take his statement over his allegations. "Naturally, I expect justice. But we know there are rotten apples in the state police; the CM himself has said it. My current understanding is that the Thrissur IG is an honest officer. But the police has a hierarchical system, and because there are rotten apples in it, I foresee the possibility of a just probe being hindered," Anvar added.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE