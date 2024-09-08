Kerala sets up advisory panel to oversee organ transplant procedures

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government constituted an advisory committee to ensure the efficient implementation of organ transplantation procedures across the state. Health Minister Veena George announced on Sunday that this is the first time such a panel has been formed in Kerala and a notification has already issued.

The advisory committee will operate under the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994. According to the minister, the panel's role is to support and guide the appropriate authorities while also implementing measures to enhance the transparency of the organ donation process.

The Health Secretary would serve as chairman, and the Health Director would be the member secretary of the panel, which has a two-year tenure. It would have nine members, comprising a member-secretary, medical and legal experts, social activists, representatives of NGOs, and persons who had received organs earlier.

In Kerala, the Director of Medical Education Department is functioning as the appropriate authority who is responsible for license related activities of hospitals which perform organ transplantation and investigating and taking action on complaints of violation of rules in this regard, the statement added.

(With PTI Inputs)