Newborn’s body found in bag at Thrissur railway station

Thrissur: The dead body of a newborn was found on an overbridge at the Thrissur railway station on Sunday. The body was kept in a bag on the overbridge connecting Platforms 1 and 2.

The passengers noticed an abandoned bag and informed the railway police. The cops then found a one-day-old infant inside. The cause of death could be determined only after conducting the postmortem, said police. The body is currently kept at the Thrissur District Hospital’s mortuary. The police are reviewing surveillance images from the station and nearby areas to gather more details.