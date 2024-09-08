Malayalam
Teacher booked for molesting woman inside bus in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 08, 2024 07:06 PM IST
Kochi: Ernakulam South police on Sunday took a school teacher into custody for molesting a 19-year-old woman inside a private bus. The accused is Ambalamedu native Kamal. Manorama News reported that the accused is working as a teacher at a high school in Kadayirippu.

As per the complaint, Kamal molested the woman while travelling to Kochi on a private bus. When the woman raised an alarm, bus workers and other passengers surrounded the accused and informed the police.

Later, police took the man into custody and recorded the woman's statement. Though there are reports that Kamal is a habitual offender, police are yet to confirm whether he is booked in similar cases or not. 

