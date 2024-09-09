Ajith Kumar visited 2 RSS leaders in span of 10 days, meeting with Dattatreya lasted an hour

Thiruvanathapuram: ADGP MR Ajith Kumar held meetings with two RSS leaders within a span of ten days. Both meetings were initiated by the top police official. While the meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale lasted for about an hour, the meeting with former BJP General Secretary and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav lasted 10 days.



According to Manorama News, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on May 22, 2023, and later met Ram Madhav on June 2. This means that the officer, known to be a close confidant of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, met two RSS leaders within just ten days. Both the Chief Minister and the ADGP are reportedly trying to keep the details of these meetings secret.

The first meeting took place at the RSS study camp venue in Thrissur from May 12 to 27, 2023. Around 500 representatives attended the camp, and Dattatreya was present for three days. It was during this time that Ajith Kumar expressed his interest in meeting Dattatreya through his childhood friend and RSS Sampark Pramukh Jayakumar. Ajith Kumar was brought to the venue in a car provided by the RSS, accompanied by a driver. The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was held in a room at the same venue where the RSS camp was taking place. Later, the ADGP returned in the same car that belonged to the RSS leader.

Though these meetings are being claimed as private visits, the question remains as to what kind of friendship an ADGP of Kerala could have with an RSS leader he reportedly had no prior acquaintance with, and why they needed to spend so much time together. The meeting with Ram Madhav took place at a conclave organised by a national media outlet in Kovalam. It was Ajith Kumar who expressed interest in meeting Ram Madhav, and, as arranged, he arrived at the venue in a car sent by the RSS leadership. This meeting lasted only ten minutes.

According to information from the Special Branch, three business leaders were also present during the meeting with the ADGP. The identity of these individuals and their role in the meetings remain unclear, adding to the mystery.