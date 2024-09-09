Kozhikode realtor Mami missing case: Family welcomes Crime Branch probe

The family of Kozhikode-based realtor and businessman Attoor Mohammed, aka Mami, who went missing in 2023, has welcomed the state government's decision to hand over the case to the Crime Branch. The action council formed in the wake of Mami's disappearance had expressed concerns over the delay in the investigation.



“We are happy that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch. We were skeptical about the special investigation team formed by ADGP MR Ajith Kumar because of the haste he showed in its formation and also about the team members. 7 out of the 9 members in the team were the same officers who were in the team led by Nadakkavu Station House Officer PK Jijesh, about whom we had repeatedly complained over the slow pace of the investigation. We met the Chief Minister demanding a higher level investigation by the Crime Branch or CBI on June 9, 2024, and he assured us of a Crime Branch investigation. But within three days, Ajith Kumar constituted an SIT, adding the same members of the old team,” said Aslam Backer, a representative of the action council.

Mami, who actually hailed from Balussery, was a Kozhikode-based businessman and real estate broker.

Attoor Mohammed, popularly known as Mami. Photo: Special arrangement

It was on August 21, 2023 that Mami disappeared from Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode. A message to his wife said that he would be late to reach home. Nobody heard from him after that day. Besides his wife, he had also contacted his driver and a businessman. The police team got hints that the last locations he went were Thalakkulathur near Koyilandy and its premises. A huge amount of money, he had kept in his house, was also reported missing. The police questioned his driver many times but did not register an FIR against him.

With police unable to get any clue regarding the case, the family approached the High Court of Kerala demanding a CBI probe. The case was initially probed by Nadakkavu police, led by the SHO PK Jijesh. Then the case was taken over by a special team under the City Police Chief Rajpal Meena. MLA MK Muneer presented a submission in the legislative assembly demanding a higher level team.

The new team in the Crime Branch, led by DYSP U Preman, will investigate the case under the supervision of the Kozhikode range IG P Prakash. The team includes officers from Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Nilambur MLA PV Anvar visited Mami's family in Vellimadukunnu on Sunday. “ It's mysterious that Mami has been missing for the past 13 months. I will hand over my findings and hints I got to the Crime Branch IG and to the DGP in a sealed cover. I think ADGP Ajith Kumar has visible and invisible involvements in this case, too,” he said.