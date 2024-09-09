Rape case: Kerala govt drops plan to challenge MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in HC

Thiruvananthapuram: In an attempt to protect Kollam MLA Mukesh, the LDF government in Kerala has decided not to file an appeal against the court order that granted anticipatory bail to the actor-turned-politician in a rape case. Earlier, the government had planned to move the High Court and file an appeal against the lower court's order.

But now, the government claimed that there is no merit in moving an appeal against the bail granted to the MLA. Manorama News reported that the prosecution would reject the Special Investigation Team's notice seeking action to file an appeal against the court order. It is learnt that the prosecution took the move as directed by the Home Department.

Manorama News reported that discrepancies in the statement of the complainant forced the government to take a stand favouring Mukesh. At the same time, the complainant can move an appeal against the anticipatory bail granted to the accused. A sessions court in Kochi granted anticipatory bail to Mukesh in the rape case while considering his plea on Tuesday.

The allegation of rape against Mukesh has been made by a female actor who also levelled accusations of sexual assault against actors Babu and Jayasurya and others. Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh who claimed that the charge against him was the outcome of him not succumbing to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.