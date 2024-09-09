Palakkad youth hacks sister for going to cinema with boyfriend

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2024 12:53 PM IST
Representational image: Canva

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled youth hacked his 19-year-old sister for going to the cinema with her boyfriend. Arya, daughter of Suresh, a native of Okarappallam in Elappully here was attacked in the wee hours of Monday. Kasaba Police nabbed the accused Sooraj (25) soon after the incident.

It is learnt that Sooraj opposed Arya's relationship with the guy with whom the latter went to the cinema. Sooraj brutally attacked Arya around 5 am on Monday when he came to know about his sister's visit to the cinemas with her boyfriend.

Arya sustained injuries on her head and leg. According to police, the girl only suffered minor injuries in the attack. She is currently undergoing treatment at Palakkad Government District Hospital, said police. Arya is a student at a fashion design institute in Marutharoad.

