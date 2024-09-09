PV Anvar demands ADGP Ajith Kumar’s removal from law and order duties

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Monday called for the removal of ADGP Ajith Kumar from law and order duties. Speaking to the media, Anvar stated that he would be formally requesting the government to take action in this matter. He also stated that keeping Ajith Kumar in charge of law and order is a ploy to trap him. In addition to seeking Ajith Kumar's removal, the MLA urged the government to place the senior police official under intelligence surveillance.



The Nilambur legislator, in a move that has put the CPM-led government in a difficult position, accused Chief Minister Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching public trust and failing to perform their duties with integrity. Anvar alleged that Ajith Kumar was involved in phone tapping of ministers, had connections with gold smuggling operations, and was implicated in serious criminal activities. The MLA had submitted a formal written complaint regarding both P Sasi and Ajith Kumar to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.