TVM water crisis: Organisers scramble for bottled water after taps run dry at engagement

Our Correspondent
Published: September 09, 2024 11:17 AM IST
PTI03_14_2024_000285B
Representational image. File photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A severe water shortage in Thiruvananthapuram over four days caused significant difficulties for organisers and guests at several events held during this period. At an engagement ceremony attended by local politicians, including an MLA, bottled water had to be arranged for washing hands,

The engagement of Bhavana, daughter of Kalady Balachandran from Ambalathara, and Visakh from Nalanchira, took place at Panchajanyam Auditorium in Fort. Around 700 guests, including CPM MLA Kadakampally Surendran, UDF convener M M Hassan, and Congress leader V S Sivakumar, attended the event.

When the second round of the traditional ‘sadya’ feast began, the organisers realised that the venue had run out of water. Despite having a 2,000-litre water tank, it was completely empty. With no other option, the bride's relatives rushed to the Chalai market in multiple vehicles and purchased over 200 bottles of water for hand-washing.

VIP areas unaffected
While more than half of the wards in the City Corporation area faced water shortages, there was an abundant supply in the ministers' bungalows, located in unaffected wards. In addition, whenever a disruption occurs, water is promptly delivered by tankers in these VIP areas. Water supply to AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPM, and the MLA Hostel was also unaffected, despite being located in Kunnukuzhy ward, which was among the areas where authorities had previously announced a disruption.

