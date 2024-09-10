Malayalam
Manorama Hortus website unveiled; register now

Our Correspondent
Published: September 10, 2024 03:31 PM IST
hortus fest
Malayala Manorama Managing Editor Jacob Mathew launching the official website of Manorama Hortus International Literary and Cultural Festival. Photo: Manorama

Malayala Manorama Managing Editor Jacob Mathew launched manoramahortus.com, the website of the Manorama Hortus international literary and cultural festival to be held in Kozhikode in November this year. Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram also spoke at the launch function.

The website has photos, videos, and news about the events conducted as part of Hortus, and details about the upcoming programmes will be posted there in the coming days.

The Hortus literary and cultural festival will take place in Kozhikode Beach from November 1 to 3. In addition to discussions and cultural programmes, an exhibition of English and Malayalam books will be organised along with the festival. Those interested in participating in the programmes can register their names on the website in advance.

