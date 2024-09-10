Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Water Authority has completely restored the water supply in Thiruvananthapuram corporation on Tuesday morning. Manorama News reported that water pumping to high-level areas of the city was not started on Monday night. Hence, the people in Edappazhanji, Vattiyoorkkavu, Kodunganoor, Arappura and Melankodu struggled without water for five days. Amid the criticism, Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has assured that the water supply will be completely restored by Tuesday morning.



Meanwhile, KWA conducted a preliminary investigation into the water crisis in the city and found that lapses of the officials and contractor led to the issue. Following this, it deployed a technical member to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within two days. Further action will be taken based on the report.

KWA initiated an internal probe on Monday after facing severe criticism over the unannounced water supply disruption. Realignment of pipelines as part of the track doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line led to the disruption in water supply in the city. Over five lakh people in 44 wards of the corporation were affected due to the poor coordination of the officials in carrying out the work. Apart from the public, ministers and MLAs also questioned the KWA's lapses. On Monday, KWA summoned an emergency meeting and observed that there was serious negligence on the part of the officials in launching the pipeline realignment work without proper preparations. The meeting also assessed that officials failed to establish an alternative mechanism to restore water supply when the work got delayed.

Before starting pipeline work, the officials in charge should summon a crisis management meeting to discuss the possible impacts. Proper arrangements should be made to handle the emergencies. However, all these protocols were neglected by the KWA officials. The officials had planned to restore the water supply partially on Tuesday noon after installing the valves. But a leakage was detected during the pumping and KWA was forced to suspend the supply. The restoration of the water supply was further delayed due to unexpected faults in the realignment of the pipes.