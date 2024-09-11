Accident victim locked in room, dies without medical attention in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2024 10:37 AM IST Updated: September 11, 2024 10:56 AM IST
CCTV visuals of the accident. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama news

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a man who was injured in a road accident in Vellarada after being hit by a two-wheeler was locked and abandoned in a room by the riders. The victim, Suresh, a resident of Kalinganada, died in the room without receiving medical attention. He was 52 years old.

The accident occurred last Saturday. CCTV visuals show a bike hitting Suresh. Following the accident, those travelling in the vehicle dragged Suresh into the room and locked him inside. A foul smell emanated from the room after a week, and the residents opened the window and saw the body inside. Suresh lived in the room on rent. The police are collecting CCTV visuals from nearby areas to identify the two-wheeler involved in the accident.  

