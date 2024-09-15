Kozhikode woman, three-month-old daughter found dead in well; suicide suspected

Kozhikode: A woman and her three-month-old daughter were found dead in a well at Anjampeedika in Permabra here on Sunday. The deceased is Greeshma (36), daughter of Meethal Kutty Krishnan.

Neighbours and people in the area rushed to the spot, hearing the screams of the family members, followed by the fire brigade, and pulled them out of the well and took the duo to a private hospital in Mepayyur and then to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. However, they could not be saved.

Perambra police suspect Greeshma may have jumped into the well with her daughter and are looking into the possibility of death by suicide. The incident happened when Greeshma was about to return to her husband's house after delivery. The bodies were shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Greeshma's husband is Manoli Lineesh.