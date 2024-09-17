Three-member Malayali family from Wayanad killed in accident at Gundlupet

Sulthan Bathery: A three-member family from Malavayal in Wayanad was killed in an accident at Gundlupet, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The accident took place around 3 pm when a truck rammed the bike in which they were travelling, according to relatives of the victims.

The deceased are Anju T S (27), Thonikkuzhiyil House, Poothadi; her husband Dhanesh (37), Kaviyoor House, Thovarimala Post, Malavayal, Sulthan Bathery; and son Ishan P Krishna (7).

Former Poothadi panchayath president A V Jayan, who is monitoring the preparations for postmortem and other legal formalities at Gundlupet, said that all efforts are on to complete the procedures today itself and bring the bodies back home.

"The two-wheeler was hit from behind, and they got dragged on the road for around 100 metres. The driver of the truck was reportedly drunk, and he has been taken into custody,” he said.