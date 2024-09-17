Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three-member Malayali family from Wayanad killed in accident at Gundlupet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2024 08:49 PM IST
gundlupet-accident.jpg
(From left) Ishan, Anju and Dhanesh. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: A three-member family from Malavayal in Wayanad was killed in an accident at Gundlupet, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The accident took place around 3 pm when a truck rammed the bike in which they were travelling, according to relatives of the victims.  

The deceased are Anju T S (27), Thonikkuzhiyil House, Poothadi; her husband Dhanesh (37), Kaviyoor House, Thovarimala Post, Malavayal, Sulthan Bathery; and son Ishan P Krishna (7).    

Former Poothadi panchayath president A V Jayan, who is monitoring the preparations for postmortem and other legal formalities at Gundlupet, said that all efforts are on to complete the procedures today itself and bring the bodies back home.  

"The two-wheeler was hit from behind, and they got dragged on the road for around 100 metres. The driver of the truck was reportedly drunk, and he has been taken into custody,” he said. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE