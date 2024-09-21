CM will change his stance once he learns truth: PV Anvar

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar sharpened his criticism against Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi hours after the CM disowned his claims and asserted his trust in his political secretary. He alleged that he doubts that Sasi has received a portion of the profit from the alleged gold-seizing scam in which police officials are also involved. He said that CM criticised the concerns he had raised based on the reports prepared by ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and P Sasi. He alleged that CM treated his allegations as a movement to thwart the morale of the police force as some people have misled him.



"I request the Chief Minister to change his stand towards me. I hope he will change it when he realises the facts. I will not attempt to change his stance. CM trust P Sasi, but I won't. P Sasi has not taken a step backwards from the reasons why he was expelled from the staff of Nayanar. I am also getting a lot of complaints from the party workers against P Sasi", Anvar said.

Anvar has replied to each criticism made by Pinarayi Vijayan against him. However, he was conscious not to blame Pinarayi for any of his comments.

"I have approached P Sasi for the grievance of the public not for any private matters. The relationship between me and Sasi worsened at the time of the investigation against an online news portal owner. I have filed complaints to the CPM Secretary and P Sasi on the matters I have raised publicly. But no action was taken on it", Anvar added.

Anvar said that the morality of the police is now at its peak and smugglers have been demoralised. He also justified his allegations on the nexus between the gold smuggling mafia and the police.

“The police have not followed the procedures while seizing the smuggled gold and they have not even claimed the reward for the persons who helped to nab the carriers,” he added.

He also alleged that Vigilance is attempting to sabotage the case over the illegal tree felling at the camp house of the Malappuram Police Chief.

Confirming CM's claims, Anvar declared that he was a congressman and EMS was also a KPCC secretary once.

“My family is giving full support and my children are saying that I should continue even if they kill me. If CPM does not need me, I will look for other options,” asserted Anvar.