Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has finally decided to take a break from his media stunt with allegations against top police officials including ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister's political secretary P K Sasi. The MLA took the move after his revelations irked CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On Sunday, CPM openly criticised Anvar and slammed his stance as one that weakens both the party and the government. Hours after this, Anvar took to his Facebook page and declared that he decided to temporarily end making any public statements over his allegations.



Amid the rumours of Anvar quitting CPM, he asserted that he would not leave the party and added that the party is above everything. He also expressed hope that the party would take action over his complaints against the wrongdoers.

“ Comrade MV Govindan Master, the party's state secretary, had informed me that party would look into my complaints if I submit it in written form. A detailed complaint has been submitted to him. Even today, he promoised that necessary investigations will occur in a timely manner. The party state secretariat that convened today has also clarified this.I have raised various serious issues, starting from the controversial police officer's meeting with RSS leaders, his support to YouTubers spreading communalism, Thrissur Pooram disruption and many other serious matters including gold smuggling. I am confident that the party will undertake a fair investigation and necessary action regarding these matters, free from "influence and preconceptions" (which can be interpreted in many ways),” wrote Anvar on his Facebook page.

At the same time, he clarified that he would not withdraw from his allegations.

“ I have raised my voice against wrongdoers within the police department. I neither feel guilt in that regard nor do I have any intention of stepping back,” he declared.

However, he expressed strong disappointment over allowing Ajith Kumar and Sasi in their positions.